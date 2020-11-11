Final tributes to be unveiled at this year’s Veteran’s Day Memorial Celebration in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG) -

Veteran’s Day is a time to pause and honor the brave men and women who have served our country, and in Freeport, a special ceremony aims to do just that.

The Freeport Veterans Memorial Project will unveil its final tributes at the Freeport Veterans Memorial at Casey Park on Wednesday, November 11. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m.

The event will celebrate a decade of memorials erected dedicated to veterans. The last two have been named Freedom Flame and The Grace Project, a tribute to women who serve in our armed forces.

