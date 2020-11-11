Advertisement

Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.

