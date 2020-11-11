Grills Gone Wild to be a drive-through event this year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

After previously being cancelled, the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach is hosting its annual Grills Gone Wild event, though it will look at little different this year. A guest joined us at the station with more.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be a drive-through experience. It will take place Saturday, November 14 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Community Bank near Richard Jackson Boulevard and Back Beach Road. The public is invited to pull up for a plate through 1 p.m or while supplies last.

The meal includes pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a drink in a lunch bag. Bags are $11, and organizers say they are only accepting cash.

Grills Gone Wild proceeds will benefit Backback Blessings and the Miracle League.

For more information, watch Jessica’s full interview.

