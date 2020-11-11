Advertisement

Morning briefing: Here are some Veterans Day events happening in our area today

Several area events are taking place to honor those who have served this Veterans Day.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Several area events are taking place to honor those who have served this Veterans Day. Here’s a quick list of what Panhandle residents can be a part of today:

Bay County’s Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony

When: Kicks off at 9 a.m.

Where: Parade begins at 12th Street and Beck Avenue in St. Andrews. The wreath laying will be at the Bay County Government Center.

Details: This year’s guest speaker will be Retired Major General Mark McQueen, City Manager of Panama City.

Honor Walk Dedication Ceremony

When: Begins at 10 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill in Port St. Joe.

Details: Raising of the American flag will be done by the 601st AOC Honor Guard assisted by Gulf County NJROTC. The 325th Fighter Wing will perform a flyover.

Walton County Veteran’s Day Celebration

When: Ceremony is at 11 a.m. Lunch at will be at 1 p.m. There will also be a drive-through at the Chautauqua Nursing Home and Stanley House at 2 p.m.

Where: Ceremony will be at the John B. Lawson Amphitheater; Lunch will be at VFW Post 4438.

Details: This celebration is free and open to the public.

Veteran’s Day Memorial Celebration in Freeport

When: Begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Freeport Veterans Memorial at Casey Park

Details: The event will celebrate a decade of memorials erected dedicated to veterans. The last two have been named Freedom Flame and The Grace Project, a tribute to women who serve in our armed forces.

Veterans Day Celebration on the Harbor

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: HarborWalk Village in Destin.

Details: Event will feature assorted entertainment and a vintage flyover show.

