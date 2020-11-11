Advertisement

Mosley High School JROTC special celebration for Marine Corps 245th birthday

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

The United States Marine Corp turned 245 years old Tuesday.

The Mosley High School JROTC couldn’t let the day pass without a special birthday celebration.

In true military fashion JROTC members dressed in their uniforms for the big day.

Members also held the traditional cutting of the cake ceremony. That’s where a cake is cut with a sword and the oldest member of a unit takes the first bite and passes it down to the youngest in the unit.

Members of the military branch will always tell you once a Marine always a Marine.

“We are a small branch, and we are very tight grouped, we are a more of a family, when someone in your family has a birthday everybody gets together and makes a big deal about it and we have that same mindset,” said Marine Staff Sergeant Adam Lindsey.

One JROTC student, Cadet Staff Sergeant Philip Dence, said he was glad to be a part of the celebration, especially with Veterans Day Wednesday.

″The Marine Corp is very proud of our history, we have been through many battles and we have a very rich history so we are very proud of it and we are always looking to honor them, those who have fallen and come before us all," Dence said.

The Commandant of the Marine Corps followed the tradition of sending out a special birthday message, that the students watched during class. And you can watch it right here.

