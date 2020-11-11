Panama City Police to Get Body Cams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Police body cams are in the news almost daily showing how the police and the community react during tense situations. Panama City Commissioners took steps to assure that both the public and law enforcement are doing things the right way.

They approved a resolution to enter into a lease program with Motorola for body cams that will work seamlessly with the car cameras that are presently installed in city police vehicles.

As with several other Bay County law enforcement agencies they chose the Watch Guard Camera System. This allows for a smooth adaptation of the technologies.

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki had this to say about them “Our officers want them just as much as the public does so that there isn’t any misconception. A picture is worth a thousand words. So having that and having that available in Springfield in Panama City and Bay County is a good thing.”

The five-year lease will come with a total price tag of 328 thousand dollars with annual payments of about 70 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.