Advertisement

Sheriff Ford to Head FDLE Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission

CHAIRMAN TOMMY FORD
CHAIRMAN TOMMY FORD(WJHG)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford has been selected to serve in an important role in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He started his career in law enforcement in 1992 as a member of the FDLE serving as a special agent. In 2009 then Bay County Sheriff Frank Mckeithen hired him to serve as Chief Deputy and Operations Commander. In 2018 he was selected by Governor Rick Scott to serve on the Criminal Justice Standards And Training Commission.

This year the 19 member commission elected him to chair that commission. One of the main responsibilities of the commission is the training of new recruits entering Florida’s law enforcement community.

“It’s an absolute honor to be on the Commission and to appointed by the Governor. To do that and then to have the confidence of my peers on the commission to serve as chair is just a tremendous honor and it’s a very critical time in our profession,” said Sheriff Ford.

The new office does not require him to move away from Bay County since the Commission only meets quarterly in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
Shawn Campbell leading the Marlins as interim coach
Arnold dealing with abrupt end to their football season, unrelated to their play on the field
Police say one driver was pronounced dead on scene.
One dead after head-on collision in Panama City
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach

Latest News

FIRE CHIEF DAVID COLLIER
David Collier Sworn in as New Panama City Fire Chief
MOTOROLA WATCH GUARD
Panama City Police to Get Body Cams
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday Evening Forecast