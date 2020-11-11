Sheriff Ford to Head FDLE Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford has been selected to serve in an important role in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He started his career in law enforcement in 1992 as a member of the FDLE serving as a special agent. In 2009 then Bay County Sheriff Frank Mckeithen hired him to serve as Chief Deputy and Operations Commander. In 2018 he was selected by Governor Rick Scott to serve on the Criminal Justice Standards And Training Commission.

This year the 19 member commission elected him to chair that commission. One of the main responsibilities of the commission is the training of new recruits entering Florida’s law enforcement community.

“It’s an absolute honor to be on the Commission and to appointed by the Governor. To do that and then to have the confidence of my peers on the commission to serve as chair is just a tremendous honor and it’s a very critical time in our profession,” said Sheriff Ford.

The new office does not require him to move away from Bay County since the Commission only meets quarterly in Tallahassee.

