The Arnold Boy’s Swim Team looks for more success after a Regionals win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Arnold swim team found itself in uncharted waters this year.

Like many other sports teams, they almost lost out on their season due to the pandemic, but head coach Jennifer Morgan says it’s her swimmers dedication that made this season possible.

“We’ve managed to have a season. We haven’t had any quarantines. We haven’t had any positives, and I think a lot of that is just the dedication of the kids to be responsible both in the classroom and socially,” said Coach Morgan.

Arnold competes in the 2A class, grouped with private schools, making their win at Regionals just that much sweeter.

“It’s a big deal because we are a small team, and public schools normally can’t compete with the private schools that are there. It was a really big deal that we were actually able to beat one of those private schools this year and actually get first place,” said Junior Arnold Swimmer, Colin McEliece.

McEleice’s competitive edge stems from much more than wanting to beat private school teams.

For him, it hits closer to home.

“I just always wanted to beat my brother, I’ve been racing him as long as I remember,” said Colin’s little brother, Shane McEliece

With the help of some friendly sibling rivalry, Coach Morgan says their success has also come from a number of boys who don’t swim year round.

“It’s not just the elite kids. You’ll always have kids that are just going to kill it no matter what, but having the middle-tier kids that are going to work hard, that are going to show regular improvement, we had some kids really step up which was really cool.”

Not only do those Marlins place, they help the team in relays, ultimately swimming to the top.

“We just got so many more points off of our relays. Our relays all won,” said Shane.

“They have put in the work, and they are reaping the rewards, so that’s been really exciting,” said Coach Morgan.

Saturday, the Marlins are taking on State hoping the once uncertain season ends with a certain trophy.

