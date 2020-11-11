Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The warm and humid weather continues in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The warm and humid weather over the panhandle continues over the next several days as we watch Eta in the Gulf moving north. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy withy lows in the low to mid 70s. On Veterans Day we will again see unsettled weather with peek-a-boo sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and rain chances will be 30-40%.

The weather stays warm and humid through the weekend before cooler weather returns early next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

