Walton County reports new death in daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 858,012 cases reported. There are 846,321 cases involving Florida residents and 11,691 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,512 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,350 cases. This includes 7,111 residents and 239 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 145 people have died from the virus and 409 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 22 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 7,280 cases. This includes 7,203 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 76 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 139 people have died from the virus. 373 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 44 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,109 cases. 2,807 of the cases are residents and 302 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 33 deaths from the virus and 139 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 14 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,318 cases. 1,307 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 85 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are three people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 1,002 cases. There are 983 residents and 19 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 38 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,428 cases. There are 3,379 local cases and 49 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 85 deaths and 199 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 22 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 776 cases, 774 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 19 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 997 cases. They are 986 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 95 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 59 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 802 cases. There are 795 residents and seven non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 551 cases of COVID-19. 550 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 12 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 14 available adult ICU beds out of the 142 beds reported for our area. They also report one of the four pediatric ICU beds is available.

