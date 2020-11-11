Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers moving through. We’ll see a chance for a passing shower through much of the day today. Not an all day rain in any one spot, but a 20-30min shower once or twice today is expected for about half of the Panhandle.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid with temperatures once again starting out in the 70s. So dress comfortably this morning, and keep the umbrellas handy as we tackle our Wednesday and watch Eta move further north up the West Coast of the Florida Peninsula.

An approaching cold front will do the trick to pick up Eta and push it into the Southern reaches of the Big Bend to our east through tomorrow. The good news is that will keep most of the nasty weather away from NWFL as we’ll fall on the quieter west side of this storm. In fact, with the cold front sweeping to the east in time to pick up and absorb Eta, we’ll see our temperatures and humidity come down earlier than previously expected!

While we’ll still be warm and humid today and tomorrow, with highs in the 80s and mornings starting in the 70s, by Friday morning we’ll see our temperatures dip down into the low 60s to start the day! That will feel nice and fresh compared to where we’ve been lately. Highs with more sunshine opening up in our skies by Friday and the weekend will still manage the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

However, a secondary cold front is still anticipated to move through later into the weekend and into next week which will bring a bigger return to fall next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Highs today return to the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast starts to clear up heading into the end of the week with a return to more comfortable conditions.

