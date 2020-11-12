Advertisement

30A Trails hopes to bring more awareness to South Walton trails

Grayton Beach State Park has some of the many trails in South Walton.
Grayton Beach State Park has some of the many trails in South Walton.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While it might not feel like a true winter in the Florida panhandle, for some it’s just not the right time to go to the beach. Luckily, there’s miles of trails to explore in South Walton.

30A Trails started as a way to help promote these trails. The nonprofit aims to advocate and educate people about the trails, as well as keep them clean.

Founder and President of 30A Trails J.T. Tollett said he thinks he can work with Walton County officials to bring awareness to the trails.

“I think that we can collaborate together to be able to have better signage along 30A to show where different access points are the trail systems are. For example, Grayton Beach State Park or Deer Lake, when someone’s riding their bike down 30A, they’ll be made aware that there are trail systems,” Tollett said.

30A Trails will also host their first “Litter Free Day” December 5. Details on volunteering will be announced on 30A Trails' Instagram and Facebook pages.

