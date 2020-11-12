Advertisement

Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured

A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge(MGN Image)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Hathaway Bridge.

Officials tell us the driver was in the eastbound lane of the U.S. 98 overpass near the Port Panama City exit when it flipped over into the far right lane, coming off the bridge into the lane below.

Officials at the scene tell us that at this time they do not know what caused the car to flip over the ramp.

The passenger was able to be removed from the car without having to use the rescue teams on-site and has been transferred to a hospital for medical care.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach
Shawn Campbell leading the Marlins as interim coach
Arnold dealing with abrupt end to their football season, unrelated to their play on the field
A Panama City Beach woman found a watermelon growing in a tree in her garden.
Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree
A Milton man has died after an accident on Interstate-10 early Monday morning.
Motorcyclist dies; troopers say he fell off bike on Interstate-10
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work

Latest News

The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffets passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
The Freeport Veteran Memorial Park unveiled its final two venues Wednesday
Freeport Veterans Memorial unveils final two venues
On this Veterans Day, we highlight the not for profit group K9s for Warriors as they look to...
K9s for Warriors stays on mission through the pandemic
The Honor Walk was dedicated on Veterans Day in Gulf County.
Honor Walk dedicated at Veterans Memorial Park in Gulf County