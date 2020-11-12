Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Hathaway Bridge.

Officials tell us the driver was in the eastbound lane of the U.S. 98 overpass near the Port Panama City exit when it flipped over into the far right lane, coming off the bridge into the lane below.

Officials at the scene tell us that at this time they do not know what caused the car to flip over the ramp.

The passenger was able to be removed from the car without having to use the rescue teams on-site and has been transferred to a hospital for medical care.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.