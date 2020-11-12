Advertisement

Emerald Coast Cruizin officially kicked off Wednesday

By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG)

Get ready to drool over some of the old classic cars for the next few days. Emerald Coast Cruizin kicked off Wednesday and some of the cars cruised over to Brookdale Assisted Living in Panama City so the residents could check out the rides.

Wednesday was actually set up day for the event. But they did take time to have a block party at the Todd Herendeen Theater.

Friday the event officially opens at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach at 8 am with the grand opening set for ten-thirty.

Event promotor, Rob Parrish, tells us with all the obstacles that have been in the way this year, he is excited for people to get out and see the cars.

“We have been threatened with hurricanes and COVID and everything else, but hey we have survived, we are here, but we want to see good weather, which it looks that way, and lots and lots of cars and lots of people coming down having a good time," Parrish said.

Thursday night Emerald Coast Cruizin will be having a flame-throwing contest at Hammerhead Fred’s.

