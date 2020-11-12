Advertisement

Final walkthrough through Graceville School new addition

The PK-5 building features 16 new classrooms.
The PK-5 building features 16 new classrooms.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graceville had a new addition added to its campus and the final walk through took place Thursday afternoon.

The PK-5 building features 16 new classrooms, an art lab, a music suite, and state of the art technology. School officials say this is a major upgrade from the old elementary building that was falling apart and deteriorating.

The project was funded by local tax dollars and officials say that goes to show just how much pride Graceville takes in the community.

“This community has taken pride in it, the community has all jumped in and they’ve done their part to help us,” District 2 Jackson County School Board Member Tony Pumphrey said. “The city commission has helped us, it is just a tremendous asset to this community.”

Officials say the project went very smoothly and hopes the City of Graceville will get much use out of it for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide
The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured
44 people are charged in connection to a drug trafficking operation in Walton County.
44 people charged in drug trafficking operation in Walton County
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University has decided to cancel its spring football...
FAMU cancels spring football, other universities push ahead
Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Cornelius
Golden Apple Award goes to...
Local non-profit, Operation Spay Bay is accepting donations to take to Louisiana
Operation Spay Bay is giving back to others again
Here locally, court officials and local agencies are working hard to help children find their...
Local adoptions continue through pandemic, from court to foster care