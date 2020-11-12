Final walkthrough through Graceville School new addition

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Graceville had a new addition added to its campus and the final walk through took place Thursday afternoon.

The PK-5 building features 16 new classrooms, an art lab, a music suite, and state of the art technology. School officials say this is a major upgrade from the old elementary building that was falling apart and deteriorating.

The project was funded by local tax dollars and officials say that goes to show just how much pride Graceville takes in the community.

“This community has taken pride in it, the community has all jumped in and they’ve done their part to help us,” District 2 Jackson County School Board Member Tony Pumphrey said. “The city commission has helped us, it is just a tremendous asset to this community.”

Officials say the project went very smoothly and hopes the City of Graceville will get much use out of it for years to come.

