Freeport Veterans Memorial unveils final two venues

The Freeport Veteran Memorial Park unveiled its final two venues Wednesday
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Over the last decade, Freeport Veterans Memorial at Casey Park has unveiled a new venue, and Wednesday it presented its final two venues, The Grace Project to honor women in the service as well as an eternal Freedom Flame.

“We have worked ten years, really eleven years, but ten years since our first unveil,” said Project Chair for the memorial Tim Ard. “Today wraps up the park construction with the last two venues. Very exciting day. Kind of emotional but really exciting.”

As the world pauses to honor veterans, city officials say they’re glad to have a special place in Casey Park to celebrate and salute active, retired, and fallen service members for generations to come.

“We’re very proud of it,” said Freeport Mayor Russ Barley. “We have people who stop by all the time and come into city hall, telling us what a joy it is to see the recognition for our veterans.”

The Grace Project venue also features five local servicewomen.

Guest speaker Jean Tittle, a retired master sergeant from the United States Air Force says she hopes the venue continues to inspire the next generation of servicewomen.

“So for women to see that, young girls growing up it’s been an incredible strengthening for my daughters and a thing I’m incredibly proud of,” said Tittle. “So, to be able to share that with the youth that’s coming up through Freeport and Northwest Florida I think is amazing.”

On a day of remembrance, Tittle says one of the most meaningful things you can say to a service member or veteran, are just two simple words.

“Most vets that I’ve read about, a mere ‘Thank you for your service’ is exactly what they’re looking for, that acknowledgment of their time served,” said Tittle.

We may not know every veteran and service member, but we owe them for their sacrifices, courage, and service in the fight for freedom.

“It’s mind-boggling, the sacrifices our veterans make and we’re so proud of them and so honored to pay tribute to them today here in Freeport,” said Ard.

Officials with the park say even though there aren’t any more venues to unveil, they plan on keeping the Veterans Day celebration going year in and year out.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

