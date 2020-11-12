Golden Apple Award goes to...

BAY COUNTY, FLA. (WJHG)- This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Patricia Cornelius of Lynn Haven Elementary School.

Cornelius is a first grade teacher. She was nominated by one of her students' parents, who says because of Mrs. Cornelius her daughter is excelling beyond expectations.

Mrs. Cornelius was diagnosed with cancer this spring, but because she loves her school and students so much, she continued to teach.

In fact, the Bay Link Program actually allowed Mrs. Cornelius to continue doing what she loves most, teaching.

She said she couldn’t be more honored to be this weeks Golden Apple Winner.

“I’m honored. I’m blessed to have an amazing group of students and parents and a team that I work with. I don’t feel like I am doing anything different than any other Bay Link teacher doing, so to be singled out it is just a blessing,” Cornelius said.

And those who know Mrs. Cornelius say she is the hardest worker but makes everything seem like a breeze.

