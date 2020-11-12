Advertisement

Holly Fair returns to Panama City Beach

The Holly Fair is returning for 2020.
The Holly Fair is returning for 2020.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - 2020 has forced a change in many traditions all over the world, but the more things change, the more they stay the same.

That’s the case with the Junior League of Panama City’s annual Holly Fair. While some new practices are being implemented to protect guests, the holiday spirit will be as alive as ever.

“I think we all know that we’ve all recovered from different occurrences in our community," Lauren Presser, the President of the Junior League of Panama City, said. "Hurricane Michael and now the pandemic. We’re just trying to give you a kickstart to the holiday season, something to come out and enjoy with your family or with your friends and to just get you into the holiday spirit as we enter a different year for all of us.”

This is the 31st year of the Holly Fair, kicking off Thursday night with the preview party. While the core of the event remains the same, including shopping and crafting, some new safety measures are being put in place.

“We’re calling it Safe Festive Fun," Presser said. "You’ll see all the same festivities and decorations, but we’ll also have a lot of measures in place to make you feel safe. We have hand sanitizer available at every booth, hand sanitizer at the door, everyone who is working or is a merchant is masked and we are encouraging masking.”

The price of admission for general shopping Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is $10.

