Honor Walk dedicated at Veterans Memorial Park in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans Day means a lot to the people of Gulf County.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a central spot to celebrate our past. We’ve had a lot of soldiers here, a lot of people that were in the military that never really got true recognition,” Chester Davis, a Vietnam veteran and pastor, said.

With the new Honor Walk at the Veterans Memorial Park on Beacon Hill, people have a way to remember the sacrifices of those who served.

At Wednesday’s dedication ceremony, people gathered to not only open the new memorial, but also honor their military and veteran family and friends.

“It’s just really magnificent for our veterans and our military members and for the community as a whole to be able to come out and see this honor walk and be able to talk to their families and their children about what it all means and why it’s important,” Major General International Guard Assistant to the First Air Force Commander Brian Simpler said.

Sharon Call said her father will always be remembered now because of this monument.

“I think it’s just a wonderful thing to acknowledge all of the people who have been in the service and served our great country and I bought a brick for my dad, who served in Korea, and to see the brick in the ground is amazing,” Call said.

Simpler said the honor walk will give people the chance to consider what it means to serve.

“I think it gives everybody pride to see the flags and think of their own loved ones who have been in the service, but it also gives us a moment to pause and think about what unites us all as Americans: our love of freedom, our love of our country, and it really is very important in that way,” Simpler said.

