Jimmy Buffets passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s 5 o’clock somewhere... all the time, at Margaritaville’s, soon to be, newest active adult retirement community. The emerald coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is at the heart of the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound lifestyle. Margaritaville Holdings teamed up with Minto Communities and for the first time, The St. Joe company, to create the third Margaritaville community off Highway 79, past 388 on the left. The St. Joe Company CEO and President Jorge Gonzalez said the inspiration for this community is to capture the “no worries” tropical lifestyle.

“Inspired by the music and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffet, the lifestyle component of the community is no worries,” said Gonzalez.

Phase one includes the 13 model homes that started construction a few months ago and will eventually be almost 250. President of Margaritaville Development Jim Wiseman said it just makes sense to have this community on the Emerald Coast.

“It’s a growing place to be and obviously we’ve been around the Gulf for a long time in a lot of different ways, so we’re very excited to be there,” said Wiseman.

Not only do they believe the location is great, but Gonzalez adds this community is in close proximity to the airport and Pier Park. Wiseman said the brand is on fire and there’s lots of hope for the future of this community already. The end goal is for the community to have approximately 3,500 homes. Amenities will include something looking over the intercoastal, food and beverage, and entertainment for the residents. Wiseman said they just want people to have fun and embrace the “no worries” lifestyle.

“That’s what Margaritaville is all about is having fun and relaxing and enjoying their time and it’s worked out well so far and we think we can bring the same thing to the panhandle,” said Wiseman.

The 13 models are projected to open in April 2021. While all of these homes will be one story, there will be four distinct tropical escape style home collections and prices are anticipated to start in the $200,000′s.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.