Local adoptions continue through pandemic, from court to foster care

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - November is National Adoption Month, and local adoptions aren’t slowing down amid the pandemic.

Here locally, court officials and local agencies are working hard to help children find their permanent home.

“Kids have been cared for this whole time," Northwest Florida Health Network Foster Family Support Return and Stabilization Coordinator Cathy Harcus said. "The system doesn’t have a choice to say, ‘You’re sick, we’ll catch you after your quarantine.’ The system has to provide care for these kids and foster homes open their heart and homes.”

From Juvenile Dependency Court, to foster care, to adoption, things may be different but they’re still moving along online.

“We have good participation in Zoom," 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Brantley Clark Jr. said.

Judge Clark said the initial shutdown in March slowed down court proceedings, but it didn’t completely stop the adoption process.

“We had our first big docket in May," Judge Clark said. "Now, I had shelter hearings every day. We have to have a shelter hearing if a child removed from their parents; a shelter hearing has to be done within 24 hours. So, we never stopped doing shelter hearings.”

He also said from March 13 to November 22, he’s done 44 adoptions.

From court, most kids head to foster care; a business that can’t close its doors to kids in need, now needing its own kind of help.

“We had to figure out really quick how could we train, how could we do this virtually?” Harcus said.

Virtual Quality Parenting Training allowed the foster care system to recruit more families. And more families equals more love.

“Life Management Center has completed 10 adoptions just this month. Since July, they’ve completed 60 adoptions. So, adoptions are not stopped by COVID, they are happening via Zoom," Harcus said.

Judge Clark said in-person visitation between parents and their kids has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Kids are still allowed to contact their parents but it has to be online or over the phone.

