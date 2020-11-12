Local athletes sign scholarship offers Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Wednesday was a day for some area athletes to sign on the dotted line, paving their way to the future.

One signing Wednesday afternoon at Marianna High School. Lauren Brock, a senior with the Marianna softball team signing a scholarship with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Lauren a shortstop and centerfielder for the Bulldogs, who was a part of just 8 games before her junior season was cut off. She was hitting .654 with three homers, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored. So congrats to Lauren on landing the D1 scholarship.

Over at Gulf Coast College, two area athletes signed scholarship offers with coach Scott Allen and his Gulf Coast volleyball program.

Those two, Sarah Livingstone who just finished up her senior season at Arnold.

And Carson Tilman who just finished up her senior year at Fort Walton Beach. So these two will be a part of the 2021 fall season at Gulf Coast. The Commodores will get in their 2020 season just after the first of the year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.