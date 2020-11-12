Local hospitalizations increase in Thursday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 863,619 cases reported. There are 851,825 cases involving Florida residents and 11,794 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,585 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,389 cases. This includes 7,148 residents and 241 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 145 people have died from the virus and 410 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 31 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 7,353 cases. This includes 7,274 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 78 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 139 people have died from the virus. 375 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 45 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,143 cases. 2,841 of the cases are residents and 302 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 33 deaths from the virus and 139 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 13 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,320 cases. 1,309 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 85 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there are four people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 1,011 cases. There are 992 residents and 19 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 39 hospitalizations. As of Thursday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,469 cases. There are 3,419 local cases and 50 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 85 deaths and 199 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 23 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 781 cases, 779 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 19 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday afternoon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 1,009 cases. They are 998 residents and 11 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 59 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 805 cases. There are 798 residents and seven non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 552 cases of COVID-19. 551 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 12 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 3:46 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting nine available adult ICU beds out of the 143 beds reported for our area. They also report two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

