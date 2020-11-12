COVID-19 exposure forces one Marianna school to turn to online learning

MARIANNA, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Superintendent Larry Moore announces the students at Marianna K-8 School will move to a distance learning platform due to the number of quarantined students and staff. Students will not attend “brick and mortar” school beginning Friday, and they will remain home until Monday, Nov. 30. (Thanksgiving break is the week of Nov. 23-27.) All extra-curricular activities for MK8 will be postponed until students return to “brick and mortar.”

While the positive COVID-19 cases at Marianna K-8 School continue to remain minimal, the number of quarantined individuals is rising due to community and school contact. We strongly encourage parents to continue utilizing social distance guidelines set for by the local health department and the CDC.

Teachers will be contacting students and parents through emails, FOCUS Messenger and CANVAS. During this time of distance learning for the MK8 students, school maintenance/custodial staff will continue to maintain a regimen of cleaning and sanitizing of the facility.