North Walton Tourist Development Tax to start March 1, 2021

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Locals in Walton County approved a tax that will help the north part of the county with tourism.

March 1, 2021, is when the North Walton Tourist Development Tax will start being collected in places north of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Citizens in that area voted November 3rd to approve the tax that will only apply to visitors.

The money collected from the tax will be used to market and promote things to do in North Walton County.

