Advertisement

North Walton Tourist Development Tax to start March 1, 2021

The North Walton tourist development tax will start being collected March 1, 2021.
The North Walton tourist development tax will start being collected March 1, 2021.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Locals in Walton County approved a tax that will help the north part of the county with tourism.

March 1, 2021, is when the North Walton Tourist Development Tax will start being collected in places north of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Citizens in that area voted November 3rd to approve the tax that will only apply to visitors.

The money collected from the tax will be used to market and promote things to do in North Walton County.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide
The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured
44 people are charged in connection to a drug trafficking operation in Walton County.
44 people charged in drug trafficking operation in Walton County
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University has decided to cancel its spring football...
FAMU cancels spring football, other universities push ahead
Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Cornelius
Golden Apple Award goes to...
The PK-5 building features 16 new classrooms.
Final walkthrough through Graceville School new addition
Local non-profit, Operation Spay Bay is accepting donations to take to Louisiana
Operation Spay Bay is giving back to others again
Here locally, court officials and local agencies are working hard to help children find their...
Local adoptions continue through pandemic, from court to foster care