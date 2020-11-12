Advertisement

Operation Spay Bay is giving back to others again

Local non-profit, Operation Spay Bay is accepting donations to take to Louisiana(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG) - Local non-profit Operation Spay Bay is making its third trip to Louisiana November 22nd to help animal shelters hit by another hurricane this year.

While the items they need the most are linens, bedding and pet food, they say don’t think anything you have is too small to give because the need is great.

“The outpouring, I just want to say, from our community every time we have reached out to the community has been awesome. They have come through each time. We could not do this without the community, so I just want to say thank you guys so much. Every time we take a trip down there, we are taking you with us and I love that," Team Member Cheryl Murphy said.

On this trip they are going to an animal rescue in New Orleans and then the are doing a food drive for a rescue in Biloxi, Mississippi.

When Hurricane Michael hit in Bay County in 2018, shelters came from near and far help here. Micah Totten, a team member at Operation Spay Bay, says everyone who works with him are grateful to be in a position where they can return the favor and give help where it is so desperately needed.

“We were in that situation just a few years ago, knowing that they helped us makes us feel good that we can help them again," Totten said.

If you would like to donate supplies for the animals, you can drop them off at 3520 East 15th Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

