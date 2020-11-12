Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said six Americans, a French and a Czech were killed. It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says “all indications” are that the crash was an accident.

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide
44 people are charged in connection to a drug trafficking operation in Walton County.
44 people charged in drug trafficking operation in Walton County
The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured

Latest News

Left, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and...
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
The Weeknd to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
The pancreas is deep inside the body, making cancer detection difficult.
Here’s why pancreatic cancer kills so often
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19