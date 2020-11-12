Sneads gets a two day delay before heading down to the 1A Championship match

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Sneads volleyball program, as it prepares to head south to Fort Myers for the 1A state championship match and a shot at a record 8th straight volleyball state title, is dealing with a pretty big, last minute change in the schedule.

The Pirates now will have to wait an extra couple of days to take that shot thanks to the effects of Hurricane Eta. Because of the bad weather along the southwest coast of Florida, the F-H-S-A-A deciding today to push back the championship match between Newberry and Sneads from Friday to Sunday. Coach Edge telling me, surprisingly, she didn’t get the news ot the change from the FHSAA!

“Well luckily I have notifications set up for my email so when it came across the top of my screen, it was actually from the hotel director first.” head coach Heather Edge told me Wednesday afternoon. “Not the FHSAA, and it was basically saying that our games were moved to Sunday and was requesting to change our hotel confirmation and reservations for those days. And my draw just dropped because we are anxious and eager and ready to play!”

Even with that, the coach says she’s not worried about her team peaking too early this week. This is an experienced unit that knows how to deal with things like this.

“The good thing about this team” coach Edge told me “I think that they’re really good about keeping their focus and keeping their mind in the right place. Even one of our senior captains, as soon as they found out, sent a text and said ‘hey I know we’re all impatient but let’s continue to stay focused from now for the next, now three practices’ instead of this being their last practice. So I think that they’re mature and their minds are right and I think we’ll be fine.”

Coach says the team will leave the school at 8 Saturday morning. They were set to practice at the University of Tampa along the way, but that campus is closed on the weekends. So coach Edge says if they have to, they’ll find a field and practice outside, as she put it, going “old school Sneads”.

