The City of Callaway holds 26th annual Veteran’s Day Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The city of Callaway showed its patriotic pride Wednesday afternoon with its 26th annual Veterans Day Parade.

Veterans were honored and the crowd was entertained by everything from a pirate ship, fire trucks, retro cars and even a horse.

Folks lined the street to wave their flags and show their support.

Normally the city holds a big after parade ceremony at the Veteran’s Park. But that was put off this year due to COVID-19.

Still that didn’t stop the community from coming out and showing their support and pride for those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom.

“We are gonna do what we have to do, because we have to honor our veterans, the ones who have gone before, the ones who are present and the ones that are gonna pass, all veterans we are gonna honor them, that is what we do," Commander of AMVET Post 2298, Rocky Bradford said.

Bradford like many others in the parade said despite the post-parade activities getting cancelled they were glad to at least have the parade and celebrate our veterans.

