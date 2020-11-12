The Korn Ferry Tour is headed back to the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host a Korn Ferry Tour event starting in the spring of 2021, the exact date for the “Emerald Coast Championship at Sandestin" will be released at an official announcement Monday.

The Raven Golf Course, one of four at Sandestin, hosted a Champion’s Tour event in 2006 and 2007. They were successful in many ways, especially from a spectators perspective.

The Korn Ferry Tour, serves as a stepping stone to the PGA Tour.

Mosley and FSU alum Chase Seiffert earned his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry, which used to be called the Hogan, then Nike Tour. Again an official press conference set for Monday at Sandestin.

