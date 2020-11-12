Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar over the Panhandle. But we do have a bank of low level clouds moving in from the north for most of NWFL this morning. They’ll be tough to break up early on, and I suspect many will start with an overcast sky for several hours this morning. Eventually they’ll break up through the midday and afternoon with sunshine opening back up in our skies.

Under the clouds this morning, it’s once again a mild start with temperatures largely in the 70s. So dress comfortably and don’t worry about the umbrellas under these clouds today. Temperatures warm up quickly once the sunshine starts to open up. We’ll see highs return to the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

However, this is a cold front passing through on the back side of Eta which is sliding toward Jacksonville today and eventually off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We’ll start to feel a drop in humidity and temperatures heading into tonight! Lows tonight dip all the way down into the 50s inland to near 60 on the coast.

While this isn’t a huge fall blast, the dry air will feel very comfortable tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine still warms our temperatures up above average for Friday with highs approaching 80 in the afternoon.

We’ll see more of that sunshine and pleasant temperatures heading our way into the upcoming weekend as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds gradually decrease to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs today return to the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a much more comfortable and sunny stretch of weather for Friday and into the weekend before our next fall blast arrives early next week.

