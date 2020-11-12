Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A strong line of storms blew through the Panhandle earlier this afternoon, but plenty of sunshine is in store for the end of the week.

Only around a 10% chance of showers exists for the far eastern portion of the Emerald Coast tomorrow, and following that lower humidity will prevail leading to more comfortable conditions. Lower temperatures will return after a cold front over the weekend, with more seasonable weather in store for Monday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.