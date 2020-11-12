Woman arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a Panama City Beach man in January.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sidney Taylor, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, brought drugs to a home on Surf Drive on January 23rd. They say the drugs were consumed by a man, who died after that. Taylor reportedly told those who were at the home to not call police and attempted to revive the man by putting more drugs in his mouth. They say Taylor left the scene when 911 was called.

Investigators say they have been looking for Taylor for several months. She was already wanted on a violation of probation charge.

Taylor was found Tuesday and taken into custody. After being interviewed by investigators, she was taken to the Bay County Jail.

Taylor is charged with manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation. Investigators say more charges are expected.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.