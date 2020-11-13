Affordable, steel-panel homes coming to Glenwood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s the next chapter for Glenwood residents.

“There’s going to be a complete change," Panama City Community Development and Redevelopment Agency Director Michael Johnson said.

Officials unveiled an affordable, durable new kind of home Friday; minus the wood and plus the strength.

“The product will withstand 186 mph winds. Most of Michael’s top wind speeds were about 155," Out of the Box Construction Owner Matt Staver said.

These unique homes are constructed with steel panels but look and feel like a traditional home. They also cost a lot less money and require less upkeep.

“You run into mold, mildew, water intrusion. We have none of that," Staver said.

The construction is all made possible by Florida’s Hurricane Housing Recovery Program and the ReHouse Bay Program.

“We have a number of programs or a number of strategies in place. But the most important one is the down payment and closing costs assistance program. If eligible, you can receive anywhere between $25,000 and up to $50,000 in down payment and closing costs assistance," Johnson said.

Officials said the three-bedroom home on display costs $175,000 and the two-bedroom home costs $150,000. New homes can be constructed in as little as 90 days, making them ideal for an even quicker turnaround for the neighborhood.

The homes also make for a better lifestyle.

“That’s Christmas, that’s back-to-school shopping that gives people just that quality of life and that ability to continue to grow, move forward, and utilize their asset, their home in the best possible light," Staver said.

