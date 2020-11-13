Advertisement

Bay County Chamber to host 10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon

The chamber will host its 10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday, November...
The chamber will host its 10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday, November 13 at 11 a.m. in the parking garage at First Baptist Church.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is giving back to local heroes.

The chamber will host its 10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday, November 13 at 11 a.m. in the parking garage at First Baptist Church. Organizers say it is an opportunity for the business community to say “thank you” to our local EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dispatchers.

For those that cannot make it to the location to receive their meals, volunteers will deliver their meals to their stations to ensure every deserving responder is fed.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide
Panama City Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue.
Crash closes intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue in Panama City

Latest News

Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan discusses new integrated comprehensive emergency plan
PCB City Council agrees on two projects
Skaters enjoying their time on the rink at Rollerworld of Crestview.
Crestview couple skating into a new venture
The Cardiovascular Institute Of Northwest Florida donated two ultrasound machines to the...
Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida donates ultrasound machines to Gulf Coast State College
Friday Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast