Bay County Chamber to host 10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is giving back to local heroes.

The chamber will host its 10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon Friday, November 13 at 11 a.m. in the parking garage at First Baptist Church. Organizers say it is an opportunity for the business community to say “thank you” to our local EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and dispatchers.

For those that cannot make it to the location to receive their meals, volunteers will deliver their meals to their stations to ensure every deserving responder is fed.

