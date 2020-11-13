Beach Chamber gets update on Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and its future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center was the featured speaker at the Beach Chamber of Commerce meeting. Members got some insight on the way the hospital has been dealing with the pandemic and the future of the hospital. Hospital CEO Brad Griffin said he was proud of the way the staff adapted to changing requirements in handling issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

To meet an increasing need, the hospital has started a five-story, 60-bed expansion project. All the rooms will be private. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2022. Presently, the hospital is capable of expanding into other portions of the facility to handle any increased need related to COVID-19.

“Hospitals have surge plans in place for if we get overwhelmed by anything, the flu, the coronavirus, to a natural disaster," Griffins said. "We have the ability to use alternate spaces in the hospital to care for patients above our licensed capacity for a period of time. Of course, you can all come up with a scenario where the hospital can become overwhelmed and then we rely on a network of facilities in the region to help support each other and maybe have to move patients around.”

Because of the conservative fiscal and administrative policies, HCA Healthcare was able to return about $6 billion in CARES Act funds.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.