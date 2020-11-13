Advertisement

Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida Donate Ultra Sound Machines to Gulf Coast State College

The Cardiovascular Institute Of Northwest Florida donated two ultrasound machines to the...
The Cardiovascular Institute Of Northwest Florida donated two ultrasound machines to the college's Sonography Program.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The generosity of a local medical practice will enable Gulf Coast State College to expand learning opportunities for its sonography students. The Cardiovascular Institute Of Northwest Florida donated two ultrasound machines to the college’s sonography program. The addition of these machines will provide students with expanded learning opportunities.

This will increase access to five stations for students performing echocardiographic, vascular, and abdominal studies. Several members of the staff at the institute are graduates of the sonography program at Gulf Coast.

Dr. Amir Haghighat, interventional cardiologist said, “We firmly believe in the local education of our future professionals and we have personally have benefited from this as they have trained many ultrasound techs that have come and worked with us and have done a wonderful job.”

Vicki Bynum, asst. coordinator with the sonography program added, “These machines will be used this afternoon. They will take them up to the department and plug them up and we’ll start working with them. So we’re really excited.”

The addition of these machines to the Sonography Department will greatly increase the amount of hands-on learning time each student will receive.

