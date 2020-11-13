Crestview couple skating into a new venture

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Retired Air Force veterans Jeff and Jiani Hawks moved to the Panhandle from Arizona this year and were looking for things for their kids to do. When they weren’t having any luck, they took matters into their own hands, or feet in this case.

“We saw that there was a skating rink that was around and we’re like, ‘Is there a way that maybe we can make it work?’” said Jiani.

They decided to throw caution to the wind and leased the old abandoned building off Highway 90 in Crestview. They refurbished the rink as well as much of the interior and reopened it October 30th as Rollerworld of Crestview.

“If we build it, will you come kind of a thing?” said Jeff. “And everybody was like, yes, yes, yes.”

And the community has said yes.

“I think it’s awesome!" said Stephen Schiff, who brought his young daughter to the rink. "I think it is great to have something for the children to do in Crestview. There has been a void here for a long while and I’m super excited to have something to take my daughter to go do that I don’t have to drive to Destin or Fort Walton to go do it.”

“It’s awesome!" said 14-year-old Maggie Rinker. "I’m having a good time. And I think this is a really good idea to have it built because kids and adults, they can enjoy it, have a good time and skate around.”

“Well, it’s really fun," said 9-year-old Abby Secor. "This is my first time here and I’m enjoying it with my sister.”

Sisters, brothers, daughters and dads, rockin and rollin', sometimes feeling more confident upstairs than their feet can deliver downstairs. Many have hit the rink floor as they navigate their way around the venue.

“And then I get to see these smiling faces that get to come in here and they’re having a good time," said Jeff. "And then I get to see them walking out with still that same smiling face that they came in here with.”

“I’ve always been such a big advocate of being able to give back even back in my military career, so now that I get to do this full-time every single day, when I retired I wanted to be more available for my kids,” said Jiani.

And Jiani adds it’s a great way for kids to exercise and socialize face to face.

“They have somewhere to go Friday, Saturday nights and then we can provide other avenues for families to get together,” said Jiani.

And you better get there early on certain nights or your skates may not get the workout they were expecting.

“So far it’s been fantastic," said Jiani speaking of turnout. "Friday nights are extremely crowded, so unfortunately there’s like a 1 to 1 1/2 hour wait outside.”

“And they’re open a lot too, a lot of hours,” said Schiff.

A lot of hours, a lot of smiles, a lot of face planting, but most of all a lot of bonding.

“That’s probably the biggest reward is like we’ve been hearing so much positivity from the community,” said Jeff.

A community that just needing something to do.]

