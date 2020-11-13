Four area counties reporting new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 870,552 cases reported. There are 858,585 cases involving Florida residents and 11,967 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 17,659 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 7,440 cases. This includes 7,198 residents and 242 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 145 people have died from the virus and 412 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 28 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 7,464 cases. This includes 7,386 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 77 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 139 people have died from the virus. 377 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 43 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,183 cases. 2,881 of the cases are residents and 302 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 34 deaths from the virus and 141 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 14 people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,343 cases. 1,331 are residents and 12 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 85 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are five people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 1,025 cases. There are 1,006 residents and 19 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 13 deaths reported and 39 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,489 cases. There are 3,439 local cases and 50 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 85 deaths and 200 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 26 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 791 cases, 789 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 20 people have died and 40 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 1,012 cases. They are 1,000 residents and 12 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. There have been 17 deaths and 59 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 806 cases. There are 798 residents and eight non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 553 cases of COVID-19. 552 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 13 people have died and 15 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 3:46 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 14 available adult ICU beds out of the 143 beds reported for our area. They also report two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

