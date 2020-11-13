Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Plenty of sunshine in store across the Panhandle today, and there won’t be much change to that for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s through Sunday under clear skies, ahead of a cold front arriving Sunday evening. While we won’t see much change on Sunday, temperatures on Monday will drop five to six degrees and will continue to drop through the week following that.

An area of development in the Caribbean has a high likelihood of becoming Iota over the next several days. While there are no immediate impacts expected for us here along the Emerald Coast, we will be watching this system closely.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.