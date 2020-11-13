Homeless veterans receive help from Career Source Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They served our country, and now, Career Source Gulf Coast is serving them.

For homeless veterans across the country, finding resources to get basic needs like food, shelter, jobs, and healthcare can be a challenge.

In Bay County, the need is especially great.

“Being a homeless individual in general is not easy. Not having those resources that you may need, whether it be shelter or food, or even clothing, you know, our hearts really go out to those individuals,” Brittany Rock, communications director at Career Source Gulf Coast, said.

At the 13th annual Stand Down event, veterans received that help all in one place.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve been having problems locating various facilities, and right here we’ve got them all together. I’m accomplishing a lot today,” Veteran Kenneth Middleton said.

Middleton said this kind of help is important to people like him.

“Right now I’m looking for a house, and I just found the information I need,” Middleton said.

Veterans were partnered with an active duty military member to help guide them through the process.

“We want to equip these individuals with the resources they need to be able to transition from life on the streets back into communities,” Rock said.

