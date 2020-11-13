Meals for Marianna K-8 students during distance learning

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - After hundreds of students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 at Marianna K-8, the school closed until after Thanksgiving and students are back to distance learning. For those students, meals are available.

The Jackson County School Board said meals will be delivered by school bus or can be picked up at the school.

On Tuesday, November 17th, students will receive three days of meals. Meals delivered by bus will be delivered via normal afternoon bus routes. Meal pick up will be from 2-3 p.m. at the car rider area.

On Friday, November 20th, students will get seven days of meals. Meals will be delivered on normal afternoon bus routes or can be picked up from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the car rider area.

