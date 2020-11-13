Advertisement

Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an incident Thursday.

City officials say police responded to a disturbance at the Chapman Head Start Center where the arresting officer saw Calvin Pittman, 41, pushing a wheelchair while using his cell phone to video children and staff. The officer arrested Pittman on disorderly conduct.

City officials say during the arrest, a secondary incident happened between Pittman and another officer, causing the arresting officer to intervene. City officials say the arresting officer reported the incident to supervisors.

“The Panama City Police Department is a values-based organization with a team of professionals committed to showing respect to all citizens and visitors. Based on the actions of this police officer, we investigated and terminated the employee,” Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin.

Police say the department is working with the State Attorney’s Office regarding the criminal complaint from that incident.

“Based on the dynamics of this situation, it’s important that we address the officer’s and community’s concerns as quickly as we are able to," Chief Ervin said. "At this time, due to the continuing investigation, I am legally unable to comment on this matter any further. I will share the findings of the investigation following the conclusion.”

If anyone has information on this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 and ask for Lt. Chris Nichol.

