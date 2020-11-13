PCB City Council agrees on two projects

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a packed agenda for Thursday night’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting.

Topping the agenda, council members talked about the Bay Parkway Appropriation Agreement and the new Comprehensive Emergency Plan. The city has always had emergency plans for each department, but City Manager Tony O’Rourke said Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan came up with a new, superior plan. He said he hopes this new comprehensive plan brings greater coordination and clarity to how they respond to natural and manmade disasters.

“The fire chief was able to integrate and coordinate all of those plans into one comprehensive plan that allows us to prepare, mitigate, respond and recover,” said O’Rourke.

A plan has also been put in place to address what Councilman Paul Casto said is one of the biggest problems on the Beach, traffic congestion.

“Bay Parkway, I believe, according to the traffic studies we’ve done in the past, this next phase we do should help the traffic flow about approximately 20%,” said Casto.

Bay Parkway is expected to ease traffic on Back Beach Road. Councilman Casto said a $1 million state appropriation will help with the construction of the road. He said they hope to have it completed by summer.

