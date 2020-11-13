Advertisement

‘Porch pirates’ stole more than $5 billion last year, survey says

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the peak of online holiday shopping around the corner, a new survey warns that porch pirates are getting ready to set sail.

A survey by finder.com reports porch pirates account for $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year.

That amounts to about $157 worth of packages stolen from the average American at their front door or apartment lobby areas.

Consumer advocates worry the problem will get worse, with online purchases expected to be up 11 percent over last year.

In fact, more than two-thirds of all holiday shopping will involve home delivery of those gifts.

According to the survey, the thieves are more likely to strike homes or neighborhoods of greater means.

If you want to foil porch pirates, using a post office box, adding a home security camera or requiring a signature release can be effective.

One surprise finding: About one in nine victims of porch pirates admit to stealing packages themselves.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide
Panama City Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue.
Crash closes intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue in Panama City

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?
Finder.com survey: Porch pirates accounted for $5.4 billion in thefts last year.
'Porch pirates' brazenly steal packages (no sound)
A heroic rescue was caught on camera after a man drove into Newark Bay.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver rescued from sinking car by lifeguard with one leg in N.J.
A heroic rescue was caught on camera after a man drove into Newark Bay.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver rescued from sinking car by lifeguard with one leg in N.J.