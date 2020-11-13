Advertisement

Port St. Joe man convicted of producing and possessing child porn

Clark Downs was found guilty on one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
Clark Downs was found guilty on one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG) - A Port St. Joe man, who was arrested in 2018, has been convicted by a federal jury of producing and possessing child porn.

Clark Downs, 71, was convicted Thursday after a three day trial.

“Child exploitation is horrendous and affects the most vulnerable members of our communities,” U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe said. “We will continue working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to protect our children from abuse by investigating and prosecuting criminals like Downs.”

In November 2014, Downs intentionally coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit activities so he could produce child porn. In April 2018, Downs was found to be in possession of child porn.

“The teamwork approach from all law enforcement agencies involved led to the successful conclusion of this case,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said. “I am proud of their hard work and dedication.”

Downs was found guilty on one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2021.

