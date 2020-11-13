Project Blue Sky is in the works in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Property surrounding the former Dozier School for Boys in Jackson County, now named Endeavour, is hoping to get a makeover in the near future.

“We all have to admit that there was some history associated with Dozier that nobody was proud of and it’s time for us to try and do something about that and create something good out of that location,” Planning Director with Melvin Engineering Rick Pettis said.

Jackson County is working with the city of Marianna to bring Project Blue Sky to life.

“Pretty much the project involves the construction of a new industrial park,” Administrative Services Director with Jackson County Hunter Potts said. “It’s currently a dirt road without utilities, so this project involves getting utilities out there and constructing that 50,000 square foot manufacturing facility.”

Not only is the project endeavoring to make the city and county better, it also hopes to bring jobs to the area.

“What we’re hoping to do is create approximately 58 jobs out of this and that be a great economic investment for the county,” Potts said.

“Jackson County, and not just this county but other surrounding counties, are in desperate need of real good jobs that provide careers, not just temporary employment,” Pettis said. “I think this site gives us a real opportunity to do that and do it in a big way.”

Project Blue Sky wants to attract workers and visitors alike.

“Project Blue Sky will be the gateway to the industrial park that is being developed out at Endeavour,” Pettis said. “So we want to make sure the entrance to that and the facility is not only a solid one, but is also attractive.”

Project officials hope they can create positivity for the future of the property.

