Resurfacing and expansion projects well underway for Highway 77

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road improvements and additions to Highway 77 are well underway.

The highway is being resurfaced as well as expanded. Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation say the resurfacing project should be done in early 2021.

As for the expansion, some have raised concerns on if Dykes Cemetery in Greenhead would be disturbed with construction but FDOT officials say that isn’t the case.

“So that cemetery, we’re taking extra care to make sure that it remains in place,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “We did everything we could to make sure we are not disturbing that and we will continue to do that. We want to ensure the integrity of that cemetery along that corridor.”

FDOT officials say they aim to finish the expansion project by 2025 or 2026.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.