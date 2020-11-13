Advertisement

Resurfacing and expansion projects well underway for Highway 77

The Highway 77 expansion and resurfacing projects are well underway.
The Highway 77 expansion and resurfacing projects are well underway.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Road improvements and additions to Highway 77 are well underway.

The highway is being resurfaced as well as expanded. Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation say the resurfacing project should be done in early 2021.

As for the expansion, some have raised concerns on if Dykes Cemetery in Greenhead would be disturbed with construction but FDOT officials say that isn’t the case.

“So that cemetery, we’re taking extra care to make sure that it remains in place,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “We did everything we could to make sure we are not disturbing that and we will continue to do that. We want to ensure the integrity of that cemetery along that corridor.”

FDOT officials say they aim to finish the expansion project by 2025 or 2026.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
Sidney Taylor is charged with manslaughter, along with other charges, in connection with the...
Woman arrested on manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured
Panama City Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue.
Crash closes intersection of Highway 98 and Beck Avenue in Panama City
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide

Latest News

Panama City officials say a police officer has been fired after an investigation into an...
Panama City Police Officer fired after investigation
The project is expected to take 16-18 months to complete.
Project Blue Sky is in the works in Jackson County
Career Source Gulf Coast helped homeless veterans in Bay County Friday.
Homeless veterans receive help from Career Source Gulf Coast
Officials said the three-bedroom home on display costs $175,000 and the two-bedroom home costs...
Affordable, steel-panel homes coming to Glenwood