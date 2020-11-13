Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Cooler and less humid air is on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cool front has brought round 1 of cooler air to the panhandle. That will drop temps into the 50s by Friday morning. On Friday, we will see highs near 80 under sunny skies. While warm, dew point temps in the 50s will make it feel much more tolerable. As we head into the weekend lows will remain in the 50s with highs near 80. Another cold front brings even cooler weather early next week. That will drop highs into the 70s w/lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emerald Coast is the embodiment of the relaxed, beachy vibe that is the heart of the...
Jimmy Buffett’s passion for tropical escape and relaxation is now coming to Bay County
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Death investigation in Panama City Beach treated as homicide
A car flips over near the Hathaway bridge
Car flips on Hathaway Bridge, one injured
44 people are charged in connection to a drug trafficking operation in Walton County.
44 people charged in drug trafficking operation in Walton County
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Two bodies found near retention pond in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Cooler and less humid air is on the way
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll get cooler tonight.
Thursday Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
WEDNESDAY EVENING WX 11-11-2020
WEDNESDAY EVENING WX 11-11-2020