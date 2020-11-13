Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cool front has brought round 1 of cooler air to the panhandle. That will drop temps into the 50s by Friday morning. On Friday, we will see highs near 80 under sunny skies. While warm, dew point temps in the 50s will make it feel much more tolerable. As we head into the weekend lows will remain in the 50s with highs near 80. Another cold front brings even cooler weather early next week. That will drop highs into the 70s w/lows in the 40s.

