A Wewahitchka man with polycystic kidney disease hopes people will “share your spare”

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG) - According to The Kidney Project at The University of California, San Francisco, nearly 750,000 people in the United States are affected by kidney failure. One of those people affected lives in Wewahitchka.

You may have noticed these signs, car decals, pins and shirts saying “kidney needed Type O share your spare” around town. Jason Richter was diagnosed with end stage renal failure from polycystic kidney disease four years.

“Everything that comes with that is low energy, nausea, high blood pressure. A lot of pain. A lot of pain because I’ve got polycystic kidneys. It just makes life a lot harder,” said Jason.

This is a genetic disease, so it doesn’t allow family members to be a kidney match for Jason. Because of this, he says the inspiration for the advertisements came from his wife, Suzanne.

“We have to get the word out. I’m not just going to sit back and watch him suffer through the sickness. I’ll do absolutely everything I can do to make it happen,” said Suzanne.

Jason does at-home dialysis, keeping him from going into a dialysis clinic multiple times a month. He has fluids running through him 12 hours a day to make up for what his kidneys can’t do. Jason goes to Davita Lynn Haven Dialysis Center once a month to get his labs checked. He’s been making the almost hour long commute to Nephrologist Dr. Susan Compton for more than a year. Dr. Compton said kidney problems are more common than people think.

So far, six people have gone through the rigorous process of trying to donate one of their kidneys to Jason. All were denied for not being a perfect match, but Jason believes it’ll work out.

“That’s never been my strong point is automatically thinking things will work out for the best, but surprisingly in this situation from all she’s done and the outreach of other people, I feel like things will probably be okay one day,” said Jason.

The couple says the outpouring of people reaching out is reassuring and humbling.

“It’s given me faith in humanity again, to see what people will do. The community, family, friends, what people have helped us with, it’s been absolutely amazing,” said Suzanne.

They’re asking anyone to share their spare, because they say a person only needs one kidney. Jason is on the transplant list at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

If you’d like to check if you’re a match for Jason, use this link here and use “Jason Richter DOB 11/05/1973” as your intended recipient. There is also a GoFundMe set up for Jason at Type O Kidney Needed.

